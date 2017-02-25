|
Sino-Indian talks on Azhar
NEW DELHI, Feb 24 - Parleys are on between India and China over the issue of a ban on Pakistan-based JeM chief Masood Azhar by the UN and such “discussions take time”, Chinese envoy to India Luo Zhaohui said today.
He, however, asserted that China was against terror outfits and any form of terrorism.
Earlier this week, India’s Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar held dialogue with his Chinese counterpart on Beijing’s opposition to designation of Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN and India’s NSG bid. – PTI