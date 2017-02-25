STAFF REPORTER GUWAHATI, Feb 24 - Maha Shivaratri was celebrated in the State along with the rest of the country since this evening. The celebrations will be continued tomorrow, as the tithi fell on two dates, beginning this evening.
Devotees at the Ahom-era Siva Doul on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, at Sivsagar on Friday. – UB Photos
The festival literally meaning the ‘Great night of Shiva’ is celebrated on the new moon day in the month of Phagun, according to the Hindu calendar.
The city too had its fair share of the celebrations, with devotees visiting the Shiva temples in the evening and offering prayers. The temples also decked up for the occasion, adding to the festive mood.