

Devotees at the Ahom-era Siva Doul on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, at Sivsagar on Friday. – UB Photos Devotees at the Ahom-era Siva Doul on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, at Sivsagar on Friday. – UB Photos

The festival literally meaning the ‘Great night of Shiva’ is celebrated on the new moon day in the month of Phagun, according to the Hindu calendar.

The city too had its fair share of the celebrations, with devotees visiting the Shiva temples in the evening and offering prayers. The temples also decked up for the occasion, adding to the festive mood.