The arrests were made in connection with the CID police station case number 56/14 under sections 120(B)/420/406/ read with section 13(1) (c)(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, informed Deputy Inspector General of Police (CID) Raunak Ali Hazarika.

The arrested officials include Birendra Nath Sarma, the then subdivisional agriculture officer (now divisional agriculture officer, Jorhat), Lankeswar Gam, the then assistant executive engineer (now assistant engineer, Gohpur), Dilip Baruah, the then executive engineer, Nagaon (now executive engineer, Guwahati), Rohit Bharali, junior engineer (agriculture), Nagaon, and Ranbir Kakati, executive engineer, Nagaon.

The case relates to large-scale anomalies in distribution of tractors and power tillers meant for farming community.

All the five accused were produced before a local court which remanded them in judicial custody. They will be produced again before the Court of Special Judge on Monday.

Sources informed that several other accused could be arrested in days to follow.