Missing boy found
Correspondent
 SILCHAR, Feb 23 - Based on a complaint lodged by parents of a 13-year-old Kunaljit Dutta alias Rup, who went missing on Tuesday afternoon from his Rangirkhari residence, Cachar police recovered the missing boy from a shop near the second petrol station on the East West Corridor under Rongpur outpost.

Police said the boy was recovered after a person named Manna Roy found the boy at his shop where he had gone to ask for food around 9 pm, seven hours after he was found missing.

Kaushik Dutta, father of the boy said Kunaljit had left home on a sudden note after returning from school. “After his mother had returned from a guardians’ meet at his school, Kunaljit came home. But we could not find him soon after. He was rebuked for his academic performance at school,” the father of the child informed.

