According to sources, around 7 am the bridge got cracked into two pieces from the centre and fell into the river. No casualty has been reported as yet.

Meanwhile, AIUDF MLA (South Karimganj) Aziz Ahmed Khan has demanded a probe into the collapse of the bridge under construction and demanded action against the contractor responsible for the project.

Meanwhile, Shipra Goon, BJP woman cell national vice president pressed for blacklisting the concerned contractor, who was assigned the task.

It may be mentioned that the bridge is a part of a project for the construction of a five-km road from Bahadurpur at NH-8 to Chamua.