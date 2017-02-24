The first day’s programme will start with the unfurling the flag at 9am by Harish Ch Bhattacharya, president of the Gramonnayan Sammittee, followed by lighting of lamp by Prasanya Kr Haloi and Surendra Nath Das, vice president of the Sammittee. At 10 am, a drawing competition will be held for primary level students.

Dr Lakshminandan Bora, former president of the Asom Sahitya Sabha and Sahitya Academy and Padmashree award winner will inaugurate the Sabha Mahotsov at 6 pm. The inauguration sabha, to be started at 7 pm, will be attended by Pabindra Deka, MLA Patacharkuchi LAC, Nitumani Saikia, Chief Editor of Pratidin Time Channel, as distinguish guests. A souvenir, to be published on the occasion, will released by Nava Thakuria, secretary of the Guwahati Press Club. Besides, a few prominent social workers and a few students will also be felicitated.

Singers Biren Das, Sangeeta Rajbongshi, Bitali Bargi and Dipanjali Deka will perform in the cultural nite later.

The main programmes of the remaining days will include Bhagawat Path, Dhulia, Natyavinay, Ayatir Nam competition, etc. The entire celebration will conclude on March 6.

It may be mentioned here that every year a record number of people come to the Sabha Mahotsov and it turns into a sea of humanity as hundreds of vehicles arrive here from various places from across the State. It also provides a big business opportunity for some.

Meanwhile, the Makhibaha Gramonnayan Sammittee has requested the people to enjoy the festival peacefully maintaining discipline.