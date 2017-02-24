Forest experts and officials, who were trying to locate and tranquillize it, found its carcass around 11 am today.

It may be mentioned that thousands of villagers tried to kill the helpless leopard yesterday evening defying all prohibitory orders of civil and forest departments of Udalguri and in the process 11 people were injured by the leopard.

The leopard had been injured by local villagers yesterday afternoon under the nose of high ranking civil and forest officials, accompanied by police and forest personnel.

A few villagers claimed before media-persons that the leopard was shot twice by security personnel.

Green Society, Udalguri District Journalist Union, ABSU, Press Guild of Kalaigaon, etc., expressed anguish over the killing of the leopard, which, they claimed, could have been saved had the unruly public been dispersed effectively.