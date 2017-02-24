In his speech, Konwar stressed on people’s cooperation to turn the festival into a national-level event by involving the tourism sector for wider publicity.

The Doul Development Committee and Sivasagar district administration have completed all preparations despite inclement weather to welcome the thousands of devotees of Lord Shiva from across the country.

The district administration also launched a website (shivadolsivasagar.com) and initiated a massive advertisement campaign to attract people from all over the country. There will be special audiovisual presentations on the rich tradition of Shivaratri in Sivasagar during all four days.

Hundreds of devotees lined up at the Shiva Doul today awaiting their turn to offer prayer as the district administration has declared February 23 as a local holiday.

In the inauguration ceremony, Kamakhya Pd Tasha (MP) and Kushal Duwori (MLA) spoke as guests of honour, while Dr Nirupama Mahanta addressed the gathering as the chief guest. Dr LN Aao, Pro Vice Chancellor of Nagaland University released a souvenir and spoke on the rich Naga-Assamese relationship since olden times and stressed on taking the relationship even closure from both sides.

The Shivaratri celebrations began during the Ahom days when Bor-raja Ambika, King Shiva Singha’s queen, founded the Shiva-linga in the magnificent 180-ft tall Shiva Doul as it’s construction completed on the southern bank of the sprawling 129-acre Shivasagar Borpukhuri in 1734. The Shiva Doul is capped with a golden dome and is known as the tallest Shiva temple in the Northeast.

The district police administration has made all efforts to ensure security during the celebrations and has appealed to all to be aware of the thugs and pickpockets during rush hours.

The committee has been allotted over 700 trading stalls in the Shivaratri Mela around the Doul and Fuleswari Girls HS School field.