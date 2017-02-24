The award institute by the Nalbari Art School from last year consists of a cash award of Rs 10,000, a chellang chadar, a sarai, a phoolam japi and a citation.The award giving ceremony presided over by Pabin Sarma, president of Nalbari Art School was addressed by artiste Shyam Sundar Dutta, social worker Ganesh Tamuly and artiste Nripen Goswami.

The MLA of Nalbari LAC Ashok Sarma was also present in the function.The Nalbari district unit of AASU also paid rich tributes to the Jivan Silpi Adya Sarma in a function held at Swahid Bhawan premises. On the occasion, an art competition was held among the school children. The tribute-paying ceremony conducted by Akshay Deka, secretary of Nalbari AASU was addressed by Himan Barman, Dr Dinamani Bhagawati, Sukumar Sarma, among others.