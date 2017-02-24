Based on specific inputs, the police conducted raid at a local lodge at Shillongpatty and recovered cash of Rs 2.21 lakh.

According to police, the arrested persons have been identified as Liankhumi (34), Lalfakzuali (47), and C Hmingtwangi (48) from the lodge. All three are residents of Aizwal. Four others, including Ranjan Paul (33) Balbir Singh (32), Sabul Hussain Laskar (34) and Sarif Uddin Laskar (50), were also arrested.

Sources said that the arrested persons were involved in the business of exchanging the old notes over Rs 2 crore in Mizoram. 76 numbers of Rs 500 and 183 numbers of Rs 1000 notes along with mobile phones and cheque books have been recovered from the arrested persons.

“The arrested persons will be handed over to IT officials while we shall investigate the case to trace all possible links in this connection,” a senior police official said.