ABSU leaders alleged that 170 numbers of Bodo medium students appearing HSLC examination at Barimakha HS in Baksa district had suffered a lot for receiving photo copy of the mathematics question papers, for which commencement of the examination was delayed by two hours on February 20. The ABSU also said that students were mentally tortured by such delays. Most students could not attempt to answer the questions. Further, 10 numbers of questions with a total of 31 marks were not set as per text books. Students not even could read or understand the said questions.

The memorandum also mentioned failure of the government to supply text books to students in time. The non-implementation of government assurances of establishing separate Directorate of Education for Bodo medium was also criticised by the ABSU.

According to them, official memorandum was ready in 2016 for establishment of the said directorate. The four-member ABSU delegation was led by Dipen Boro, vice-president of the ABSU.

A press meet was held at ABSU office in Udalguri on Wednesday where Dipen Boro and Romeo Narzary, vice-presidents of the ABSU briefed media about the details of the memorandum submitted to the SEBA on February 21.

The demands in the memorandum are: the Bodo medium students of Baksa district who could not attempt answering questions due to shortage of time or mental harassment should be given full credit for the unanswered questions. 31 marks should be given to all 12,000 Bodo medium students. Government must arrange to supply text books to students within a month. And the memorandum demanded immediate opening of the separate Directorate of Education for Bodo medium in Assam.

According to the leaders, if the HSLC examination related demands are not met immediately, the ABSU will take stern actions including gherao of the SEBA office in Guwahati.