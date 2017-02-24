The festival is being held to address the issues of the Christian people under the Catholic Mission scattered across the seven States of the region. It was participated by a number of delegates from the all the seven States of the region.

The event started this evening with the unfurling of the Diocese’s flag by Bishop of Chandigar Ignasius Loyala Markaranus. Unfurling the flag, the Bishop urged the community worldwide to work for the peace by making the world a heaven of love. He also urged the delegates and the common people to extend their helping hand to the event.

The programme for the other days comprises inauguration of the Eucharistic celebration, sharing of success stories from Dioceses, gospel sharing, etc.