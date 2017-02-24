“It would be economical and definitely less than going to a movie, definitely less than watching other leagues. The idea is, you can watch a World Cup match in less than Rs 100,” Tournament Director Javier Ceppi told reporters. He did not reveal the exact price of the tickets which would be launched mid-May.

“We need to treat this as our first World Cup. It’s our first time to prove ourselves and push ourselves. We cannot use the past benchmarks or in other tournaments. Different countries have different realities. The whole of Chile fits in Delhi, and Kolkata on a weekday. It’s all of our responsibility. India have been waiting for this moment for so long. We can show good good party to the world.

“The interest from the States, sponsors, organisers and everybody, from every community be it football or arts or tourism is very different and the interest is quite a lot,” he said. – PTI