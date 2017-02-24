GUWAHATI, Feb 23 - The International Tennis Federation approved Men’s Futures Tennis Tournament will be held here from February 27 to March 4. The qualifying rounds of the tournament will be held on February 25 and 26, informed All Assam Tennis Association (AATA) secretary Ankush Dutta in a release.
The championship will be organised by the AATA at its own complex based at Chachal here.
This will be the second tournament of ITF men’s organised by the AATA after the Jorhat championship.
Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate the tournament on February 27 at 9 am.