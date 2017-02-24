Top seeded N Sriram Balaji got the better of Mateusz Terczynski of Poland 6-0, 7-5 and will meet fourth seed N Vijay Sundar Prashanth who beat Shane Vinsant of USA 6-2, 6-4. On the other hand second seed Vishnu Vardhan faced a tough challenge from Mohit Mayur Jayprakash before overcoming him 6-3, 7-6 (7). He will now meet third seeded Sasi Kumar Mukund who has a comfortable win over Hadin Bava 6-1, 6-4.

All the semifinals and finals of both singles and doubles events will be telecasted live in the national network by Doordarshan on Friday and Saturday respectively.

The semifinal matches will start from 10:00 am tomorrow.

Today’s results: (Men’s singles, Q/F) N Vijay Sundar Prashanth (Ind) bt Shane Vinsant (USA) 6-2, 6-4, Sasi Kumar Mukund (Ind) bt Haadin Bava (Ind) 6-1, 6-4, N Sriram Balaji (Ind) bt Mateusz Terczynski (Pol) 6-0, 7-5, Vishnu Vardhan (Ind) bt Mohit Mayur Jayaprakash (Ind) 6-3, 7-6 (7). (Men’s doubles 1st rd) Jui Chen Hung (Tpe)/Karunuday Singh (Ind) bt Aryan Goveas (Ind)/Dhruv Sunish (Ind) 6-3, 6-3, Pirmin Haenle (Ger)/Shane Vinsant (USA) bt Adil Kalyanpur (Ind)/Sasi Kumar Mukund (Ind) 6-7 (rtd). (Men’s doubles Q/F) Rishab Agarwal (Ind)/Kaliyanda Poonacha (Ind) bt Vijayant Malik (Ind)/Sidharth Rawat (Ind) 7-5, 6-3, Pirmin Haenle (Ger)/Shane Vinsant (USA) bt Jui Chen Hung (Tpe)/Karunuday Singh (Ind) 6-1, 4-6, 10-8, Mateusz Terczynski (Pol)/Vidal Azorin (Esp) bt M Jayarpakash (Ind)/S Prashanth (Ind), N Sriram Balaji (Ind)/Vishnu Vardhan (Ind) bt Timur Khabibulin (Kaz)/Virali Murugesan (Ind) 6-1, 6-2.