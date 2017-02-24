

Players of Oil India Limited A team (red) and HPCL in action during their semifinal match of the 37th Inter Unit Petroleum Sports Promotion Board Football Tournament at Duliajan, on Thursday.

The final is slated for tomorrow.

In two semifinals played at the Nehru Maidan here today, ONGCL defeated OIL B 2-1 while OIL A got the better of HPCL 4-0. The championship has been organised by the OIL from February 20 to 24.

Altogether nine teams from public sector undertakings of petroleum sector – ONGCL, BPCL, HPCL, IOCL (AOD), NRL, CPCL, EIL along with OIL are participating in the championship where several international footballers are in action.

In the opening ceremony on February 20 at the Nehru Maidan here Sudhakar Mahapatra, Director (E&D), OIL, was the chief guest and BP Sarma, RCE, OIL, was the guest of honour.

Earlier, three matches were played on the opening day between NRL and CPCL (8-0); BPCL and HPCL (0-0); IOCL (AOD) and OIL-B (1-4). On the second and third day of the tournament, three league matches daily were played, stated a release.