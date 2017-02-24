Later, addressing media persons at his office chamber, Shurhozelie spelt out his priorities. “My priority is to bring back normalcy to the State since without normalcy and complete understanding among the people, our State cannot progress,” he stated.

The Chief Minister said the Government had everything at its disposal to control the mob, but avoided confrontation during the recent agitation. He asserted that the damaged buildings would be rebuilt.

He added, “In due course of time we will what action should be taken against those government employees who participated in the agitation against the Government.”

Shurhozelie requested all media persons to project the better side of Nagaland to the outside world. The Chief Minister expressed his sadness over the death of the Naga youths during the recent unrest and extended his sympathies to their bereaved parents and family members. He also paid respects to the two victims of the January 31 violence in their graveyards in Kohima later.

On the forthcoming Manipur Assembly election, Shurhozelie said that the NPF had issued 14 tickets to aspirants. He added that the party has already kicked off the election campaign in the hill areas and will send NPF leaders for campaigning.

The Chief Minister maintained that the “Meiteis will always be our brothers and sisters” and called for good neighbourly ties.

Before addressing the media persons, Shurhozelie held a meeting with the AHoDs and HoDs at the Secretariat conference hall along with his Cabinet colleagues.

In his address, the Chief Minister said all the bureaucrats are part of the Government just as the legislators are and added that the successful implementation of government policies will depend on the executive machinery.

Stating that Nagaland totally depends on the Central Government for funds, he requested the officers in all the districts to keep office hours since a lot of time has been wasted.

Cabinet minister Yitachu, in his address, appealed to all the bureaucrats and the elected members to take moral responsibility in developing the society.