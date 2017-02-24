“Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take a clear-cut stand on the Kuki problem during his scheduled Imphal visit on February 25,” KIM president Thangkhosei Haokip told reporters here.

Modi is set to address a public rally at the Langjing Achouba ground in Imphal while campaigning for BJP candidates for the two-phase Manipur Assembly polls, slated on March 4 and 8.

“Nagas have killed Kukis and torched hundreds of their houses. Thousands have been displaced during the ethnic conflict that took place from 1992 to 1995 in Manipur,” the KIM president alleged.

Bringing all culprits to justice in the Naga-Kuki clashes has been a long-standing demand of all Kuki civil society organisations. Haokip expressed dismay over the “delay in delivering justice.”

“The plight of the Kukis has remained neglected for years,” the KIM president said, asking the Centre whether it would like to let Manipur boil over the issue of the ‘framework agreement.’

Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) president Paotinthang Lupheng, who was also present in the press conference, alleged that the “Kuki genocide” was committed by the NSCN (IM).