

Dr Najma A Heptulla Dr Najma A Heptulla

The Governor is deeply concerned at the indefinite economic blockade by the UNC on two national highways from November 1 last year. The blockade has caused immense hardships to the people of the State, particularly in the valley districts, according to a press release.

In the release, the Deputy Secretary of Raj Bhavan, Imphal said, “In order to enable the general public to participate in the very important democratic process and exercise their rights of franchise freely and fairly, lifting of the economic blockade is indispensable at this critical juncture.”

The Governor also appealed to the UNC leaders and their supporters to consider lifting of the blockade at the earliest, keeping aside the stand-off between the UNC and the Government.

Dr Heptulla also expressed concern at the picketing of government offices in the Naga-dominated areas in the hill districts and appealed to all concerned to discontinue the agitation in the interest of the people of the State so as to enable government functionaries to discharge their responsibilities without any interruption.

Stating that all issues can be resolved through dialogue, the State Governor also expressed the confidence that the UNC leaders and their supporters would consider the appeal in public interest.

The people of Manipur have been suffering a lot of hardships due to the blockade by the UNC in protest against the creation of Sadar Hills and Jiribam into full- fledged districts, since November 1 midnight last year.

In another development, Governor Dr Heptulla, along with her daughter, Dr Rubina Heptulla, and granddaughter, Nadia Naeem, on Thursday visited Sendra located at Loktak Lake in Bishnupur district to attend an interaction programme with the students and guardians of the Loktak Floating Elementary School. The school is the first floating school in India.