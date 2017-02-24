A total of 31 participants from different states of the north-eastern region have joined the training programme.

The training will be fully residential in the IIE campus and practical training will be organised in and around Guwahati with technical support from the Assam Mountaineering Association (AMA). The training includes mountaineering, basic rock climbing, jungle safari, jungle camping, trekking, water sports etc.

Apart from practical training, management topics will be also covered, such as introduction of adventure tourism, adventure tourism as a business venture, entrepreneurship, business communication, risk management, operations management and legal formalities as well as liability for setting up an adventure tourism enterprise.

Apart from the training programme, incubation as well as handholding support will be provided to the trained participants for setting up their ventures in this sector.

IIE Director Manoj K Das inaugurated the programme on February 22 in presence of W Ranjit Singh, Course Director, IIE; AK Baruah, IIE; Hemanta Rabha, IIE; Manash Barooah, general secretary, AMA and Mriganka Sarmah, executive member, AMA and the participants of the training.