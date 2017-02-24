Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Feb 23 - Marking the 45th anniversary of Indo-Vietnam diplomatic relations, the Gauhati Cine Club has arranged screening of Vietnamese films in the District Library auditorium here tomorrow from 5.30 pm and at Pragjyoti Cultural Complex, Machkhowa on February 25 from 4 pm.
Vietnamese Ambassador to India Ton Sinh Thanh and councillor of Political and Cultural Section of Vietnamese Embassy in India Bach Thanh Binh will attend the inaugural session of the film screening tomorrow.
On The Peaceful Peak (2015) directed by Nguyen Huu Muoi will be the first film to be screened at the event. Two other films would be screened on the next day at the Pragjyoti Cultural Complex, said a statement.