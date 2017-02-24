Vietnamese Ambassador to India Ton Sinh Thanh and councillor of Political and Cultural Section of Vietnamese Embassy in India Bach Thanh Binh will attend the inaugural session of the film screening tomorrow.

On The Peaceful Peak (2015) directed by Nguyen Huu Muoi will be the first film to be screened at the event. Two other films would be screened on the next day at the Pragjyoti Cultural Complex, said a statement.