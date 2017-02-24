STAFF REPORTER
GUWAHATI, Feb 23 - The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to run two special trains from the city to clear rush of passenger during the ensuing Holi festival.
Special trains will run in Kamakhya-Anand Vihar-Kamakhya and Guwahati-Gorakhpur-Guwahati routes.
The 02503 Super Fast Holi special will leave Kamakhya for Anand Vihar on March 8 and March 15 at 10 am, while the 02504 will leave Anand Vihar for Kamakhya on March 10 and March 17 at 5.15 am.
The train will have AC 2 tier, AC 3 tier and sleeper class coaches.
Meanwhile, the 05609 Holi special will leave Guwahati for Gorakhpur on March 10 and March 17 at 9 pm, while the 05718 Holi special will leave Gorakhpur for Guwahati on March 11 and March 18.
The train will have AC 2 tier, AC 3 tier, sleeper class and general second class coaches.