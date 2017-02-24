Special trains will run in Kamakhya-Anand Vihar-Kamakhya and Guwahati-Gorakhpur-Guwahati routes.

The 02503 Super Fast Holi special will leave Kamakhya for Anand Vihar on March 8 and March 15 at 10 am, while the 02504 will leave Anand Vihar for Kamakhya on March 10 and March 17 at 5.15 am.

The train will have AC 2 tier, AC 3 tier and sleeper class coaches.

Meanwhile, the 05609 Holi special will leave Guwahati for Gorakhpur on March 10 and March 17 at 9 pm, while the 05718 Holi special will leave Gorakhpur for Guwahati on March 11 and March 18.

The train will have AC 2 tier, AC 3 tier, sleeper class and general second class coaches.