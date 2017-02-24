Born in Mangaldoi, Dr Medhi wrote a number of books, besides editing 25 books on various subjects.

In a condolence message, former president of Assam Theosophical Federation DN Chakravartty, while describing Dr Medhi as a brilliant teacher of political science, dwelt at length on her contributions in popularising the message of theosophy in Assam in particular and the north-eastern region in general.

Besides writing books on different subjects, her special emphasis was on the propagation of the idea of universal brotherhood of humanity and study of comparative religion, philosophy and science. A firm believer in the latent powers of human beings, she also devoted her life to investigating the unexplained laws of Nature.

The Assam Theosophical Federation and various theosophical lodges have condoled Dr Medhi’s death. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has also condoled her death.

Bina Hazarika, a pioneer theosophist of Sundarpur Lodge and Nagen Chandra Dutta, president, Assam Theosophical Federation also condoled her death.

Dr Medhi leaves behind two daughters. A large number of mourners attended her cremation at Navagraha.