The event was organised by the National Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation (NHFDC), Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Govt of India.

Paresh Chandra Das, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, NHFDC spoke on the objective of organising the conference and loan fair and requested the stakeholders to speed up the implementation of self-employment schemes of NHFDC in the north-eastern states for the benefit of persons with disabilities (PwD).

The partners of NHFDC for short listing the candidates, sanction of the loan application and for skill training included National Career Services Centre for Differently Abled (NCSC-DA - VRCH), Guwahati, Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (Jan Aushadhi), Assam Cooperative Apex Bank, Assam Gramin Vikas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank, NEDFi, Shishu Sarothi, etc.

During the loan fair, 400 persons with disabilities participated and submitted and enquired about loan application from the partner banks of NHFDC. Out of them, nearly 150 applications were accepted by banks, for further processing for sanction.

The banks also spoke about the shortcomings in application forms submitted by the PwDs and requested them to submit the complete application forms to the banks concerned directly after attaching the requisite documents.

Punjab National Bank and Assam Gramin Vikash Bank sanctioned loan worth Rs 5,98,995 to five PwDs. In addition, stipend worth Rs 5.75 lakh was distributed to 140 trained PwDs.

The CMD, NHFDC conveyed his appreciation to the officials of Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (Jan Aushadhi), National Career Centre for Differently-abled, Guwahati and Shishu Sarothi volunteers for supporting in organising the regional conference and loan fair at Guwahati, a first of its kind for PwDs in Assam.