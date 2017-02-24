The courses have been funded by Guwahati Refinery under its CSR initiatives in collaboration with the Directorate of Employment and Craftsmen Training, Assam to provide training to 20 boys and 20 girls from BPL families to support them in leading a sustainable self-employed life.

Patowary hoped that acquirement of vocational skills would enable the students to be self-employed in future and appreciated the efforts of Guwahati Refinery in this regard.

He added that the new Skill Department in the State government has been created in line with the national mission to create a pool of skilled force for the State and country as a whole. He further stated that the new department has envisaged to skill 1,50,000 youths per year, who will be employable in different industrial sectors.

An MoU was signed between Samsung Electronics and the Directorate of Employment and Craftsmen Training to offer advanced repair and industrial skills enhancement course by Samsung at the institute.

The Minister also distributed stipends to 78 trainees as financial assistance to boys and girls while they trained themselves up at the ITIs under the Kamala Bezboruah Memorial Trust.

Noted columnist DN Bezboruah deliberated on the need for creating skilled human resources according to the need of the modern era.

Additional Chief Secretary KV Eapen said that skilling youths is one of the priority areas of the government and hence it is collaborating with the public and private sectors, adding that the government has also tied up with ITE Education Services, Singapore for the purpose of establishing a North East Skills Centre (NESC) in Guwahati.

Hajo MLA Suman Haripriya also lauded the efforts of the government and underlined the importance of imparting skill training to the youths.

Commissioner and Secretary and Managing Director, Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship, Ashutosh Agnihotri and AP Tiwari respectively, Director, Employment and Craftsmen Training, Assam, Ritu Raj Bora, Executive Director of IOC, Guwahati Refinery, Jogen Borpujari, vice president, Corporate Affairs of Samsung Electronics Deepak Bharadwaj and managing trustee of Kamala Bezboruah Memorial Trust SN Phukan and others were present at the function.