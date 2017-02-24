Dr Choudhury talked on digital literacy with particular reference to digital cashless transaction. He made special references to the various advantages of the digital approach and tried to motivate the people to adopt it in their life.

A brief outline of different outreach programmes of the Government of India to make citizens digitally literate was also presented. A live demonstration of App downloading, its installation and execution, too, was another highlight.

Dr Choudhury was accompanied by Archana Barman, State anchor-cum-Kamrup district in-charge, NDLM-DARWIN.

The programme started with the inaugural address by Dr Janashree Borah, Principal In-Charge, Arya Vidyapeeth College, who called for adopting upcoming technology for quality improvement in life. It was followed by a speech by Dr Subir Sarkar, convener of the programme, who sensitised the audience with the importance and necessity of digital literacy in contemporary society with particular reference to the recent demonetisation in society.

The programme was attended in large numbers by the teachers, students and NCC-NSS cadres of the college. Significantly, a large number of students of the college joined with enthusiasm as volunteers in the Bittya Shaksharata Abhiyan (BISHAKA) programme with an aim to literate merchants digitally in the neighbourhood.

The programme was compered by Dr Chandashree Bhuyan.