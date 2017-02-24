



Addressing reporters here today, Mahanta said that he has already filed a writ petition in the Gauhati High Court with regard to the withdrawal of NSG security cover, so that the matter is clarified.

Mahanta said that while the review done by Centre in December 2016 had retained his NSG protection, the decision was changed following another review carried out in January this year.

He said that as per an affidavit submitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the court, the decision to withdraw his NSG cover was taken following a letter by former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, whose NSG cover had also been withdrawn following the review in December last year.

Mahanta said that as per the affidavit submitted by MHA, Gogoi had questioned why his own security cover was withdrawn only after seven months of stepping down from office even though Mahanta continued to enjoy NSG protection after 16 years of relinquishing charge as Chief Minister.

“How can central intelligence say that there is vulnerability in December and again state the opposite the very next month,” Mahanta said.

He added that as many as 13 leaders across India, including former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav and serving Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav continue to enjoy NSG security cover.

“If I do not face any threat why should the Centre provide me with security by CRPF personnel. I have never sought NSG cover. My question is only regarding government policy and I want it clarified. So I have approached the court,” Mahanta.