The awards, announced for the first time along with two other awards in the field of science and technology, have been introduced to inculcate scientific temperament as well as honour the commendable works in this field. The awards would be conferred during the first Assam Science Festival to be held on February 27 and 28 at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra.

The other two awards include Young Scientist/Innovator Award to physicist from IIT Guwahati Dr Debasish Borah and Institutional Award in the field of science and technology to NGO Aaranyak.

Announcing the awards here, State Science and Technology and IT Minister Keshab Mahanta said that the Assam Science Festival would incorporate a central celebration of the National Science Day at the same venue.

“Scientists working in various research and development organisations as well as academic institutions of Assam are doing a commendable job. Our scientists engaged outside the State have also been able to carve a niche for themselves in the global arena in the fields of research and innovation. Through this event, efforts have been made to reduce the gap between scientists, innovators and technocrats with public,” he said.

To be organised by the Assam Science, Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC) jointly with the Assam Energy Development Agency (AEDA) in association with AMTRON, the festival will have the presence of senior space scientist Dr Ken Johnston from the US and interactive sessions with eminent innovator Uddhab Bharali and Rubik Cube genius Kavyanil Talukdar.