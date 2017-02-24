LUCKNOW, Feb 23 - The fourth phase of polling for 53 Assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh today passed off amid stray incidents of violence, with an estimated over 61 per cent voter turnout.
This phase of voting was crucial for the state’s ruling Samajwadi Party and main Opposition BSP, both major contenders for power this time too, as they had won nearly 40 of these seats in the previous polls.
“Polling was held in 53 constituencies spread over 12 districts, including the backward Bundelkhand region,” the office of UP Chief Electoral
Officer said. – PTI