The incident happened around 2 am when the Army personnel were returning after cordon and search operations at remote Kungnu village of Shopian district, about 60 km from here, official sources said. When the convoy was returning to its base, it was ambushed by militants in Molu locality near Chitargam.

In the gunbattle that ensued, three soldiers – Lance Naik Ghulam Mohiuddin Rather, hailing from Bijbehara in south Kashmir, Sapper Sreejith MJ, a resident of Palakkad in Kerala and Sepoy Vikas Singh Gurjar of Rajasthan – were killed besides a woman, who was caught in the crossfire.

Two officers – Lt Col Mukesh Jha and Major Amardeep Singh – are among the five injured personnel. The condition of the Major and a soldier was stated to be critical.

The woman killed in the encounter has been identified as Jana Begum.

Hizbul Mujahideen militant outfit claimed responsibility for the ambush. A caller, who introduced himself as spokesman for the outfit, told a local news agency that its operatives carried out the attack. – PTI