“The dialogue has reached the goal as expected and is of positive significance to the bilateral relations,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang told a media briefing, giving his assessment of Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar’s talks with Chinese officials, which included the first round of the upgraded strategic dialogue.

“Our overall impression is that this strategic dialogue was held in a friendly atmosphere. The two sides held an in-depth and comprehensive exchange of views and reached extensive agreements,” he said.

The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on international situation, domestic and foreign policies, bilateral relations and other regional and global issues of mutual interest and reached extensive consensus, Geng said.

He, however, made no reference to the persisting differences over China blocking India’s admission into the Nuclear Suppliers Group and efforts to get the JeM chief banned by the UN. In his briefing to the media after the dialogue yesterday, Jaishankar had said both the issues figured in the talks.

On the Chinese Foreign Ministry calling for “solid evidence” to get Azhar banned, Jaishankar had said, “in the case of Azhar, Jaish itself is proscribed under 1267. So the proof is in (the) 1267 Committee action. In this case what he has done, extent of his actions are well-documented.” – PTI