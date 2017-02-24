The Court of Justice MR Pathak, after hearing defence lawyer Bijon Kumar Mahajan, and after perusal of the case diary, granted absolute bail to Rajbongshi.

The former general secretary of the apex literary body was earlier granted pre-arrest interim bail in connection with the Jorhat Police Station case number 2553/2016 registered under 306 of the IPC after retired accounts officer of the Sabha Rajendra Nath Datta committed suicide on November 23 last year.

The FIR was lodged by the wife of the deceased.

The defence contended that there are no materials against the accused with regard to abetment in the commission of suicide and that the ingredient of Section 107 of the IPC, which defines abetment, is squarely missing.

Assistant public prosecutor Tapash Mishra represented the State of Assam.