Dangwimsai Pul said the letter should have been dealt with on the administrative side, as she had sought permission of the Chief Justice of India to lodge an “FIR on the basis of the allegations of corruption contained in the suicide note of her late husband” Kalikho Pul who had allegedly committed suicide on August 9, 2016.

Late Kalikho Pul in his note alleged corruption by politicians and a few higher judiciary functionaries.

Senior counsel Dushyant Dave, appearing for Dangwimsai, told the bench of Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel and Justice Uday Umesh Lalit that they should not hear the matter and if the bench insisted on hearing, Dangwimsai would not participate in it.

“If you insist on hearing the matter, we will not participate in it,” Dave told the bench adding “we would like to know from the registry how this matter is listed on judicial side.”

As Dave insisted on withdrawing the letter addressed to Chief Justice Khehar on February 17, Justice Lalit pointed out “you ignited the matter” and Dave said “on the administrative side”.

Telling the Bench that “there is too much here ...” Dave said, “a former judge of the Supreme Court had met him” and hinted that he may disclose it.

By the letter addressed to the Chief Justice of India “I wanted permission for the registration of FIR. This was an administrative requirement. We are surprised that it has been listed on judicial side”

“We want to know from the registry if CJI had directed it,” Dave said wondering “How has registry taken upon itself to list the matter on the judicial side.”

“It is something that calls for an extraordinary independent investigation. It is sending poor message of this court,” Dave told the bench adding “We are worried and anxious” and “let no one have any doubt about the institution”.

As the bench objected to Dave referring to the top court decision declining a probe into Birla-Sahara papers naming some top politicians as alleged recipients of the corporate money, Dave said, “The court should know what is troubling us”.

To buttress his argument that the request for permission for the registration of FIR should have been dealt with on the administrative side alone, Dave referred to the July 25, 1991, constitution bench judgment in K Veeraswami case.

Withdrawing the petition, Dave told the bench that they may approach Vice President Hamid Ansari to look into the matter as President Pranab Mukherjee too finds a mention in the suicide note.

“We will now be approaching the Vice President as there are allegations against the President,” Dave told the bench.

Telling the bench that at this stage “we should not go into the content of the note,” Dave said it would not be healthy for the democracy.

Kalikho Pul was found dead on August 9, 2016, at his official residence in the Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar. He left behind a 60-page note in which he accused several top politicians and Supreme Court Judges of seeking bribe.

Seeking a probe by CBI, Dangwimsai Pul’s letter had said that even though former Governor Jyoti Prasad Rajkhowa had “strongly recommended” probe by CBI but “Unfortunately it appears that no FIR has been registered and no investigation has been conducted.