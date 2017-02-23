Police said that they had received complaints about the clinic, where one Shah Alom, who posed himself as a doctor to the villagers of Chirakuta area, performed minor treatments and also handled child delivery cases. Alom also used to prescribe medicines to the villagers.

The police said that Alom was unable to produce any document to establish his medical credentials, and that he did not have any permission to run a pharmacy or clinic. Alom, a resident of Tokowa Bandha village, has been running his clinic for the past few years.

The police also recovered a large number of medicines and medical equipment from the hospital-cum-pharmacy.

“The raid was conducted jointly by the Bilasipara civil administration and the police in the presence of a magistrate. It was done on the basis of information received by both the authorities,” said the IC of Salkocha OP, Muktazur Rahman. He also added that the accused has been detained, and that the case has been referred to the Drugs Inspection department. Alom’s clinic in the Jamduah area of Chirakuta village has since been sealed.