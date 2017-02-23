The ferry reportedly started off from Silapathar on the north bank around 7.30 pm. The passengers had to spend the night in the middle of the Brahmaputra river amid hostile weather conditions as rescue efforts began only after 12 midnight. The ferry owner had called in another ferry for help, which failed to offer any assistance. A team from the Inland Water Transport here reached the spot and carried out the rescue operation.

The ferry along with the passengers reached Bogibeel on the south bank around 6.15 am, said Ranjan Kalita, Sub Inspector of Police, Bogibeel Police Outpost.

Meanwhile, the police have started an investigation into the illegal ferrying of passengers and goods during the night. As per rules, no ferry is allowed to sail after 5 pm, Tilak Chandra Mahanta, Executive Engineer, Inland Water Transport, Dibrugarh Division, told The Assam Tribune. However, no FIR has been lodged with the police from the department concerned.