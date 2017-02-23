Police said that the accused was arrested under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after they were convinced that he had committed the crime which led to panic in the complainant. “Though we produced him in a local court here the he was allegedly granted bail by the court,” said a police officer of Jorhat Sadar Police Station.

Seeking protection and justice against the crime the girl said that the case should be considered as a serious by the police and judiciary. “The accused must get exemplary punishment. I appeal to everyone in Jorhat to raise their voice against such crimes to protect the rights of every citizen,” said the girl.