“There are 1.98 crore voters in the State out of a total population of 3.25 crore. If we are able to bring all the welfare schemes of the Government to the people, we can automatically win the popular mandate in any election in future,” said Dass.

Citing various populist schemes of the new Budget for unemployed youths, women entrepreneurs, minorities and specially abled citizens, the State BJP chief asked the members and supporters of the saffron party to follow the philanthropic attitude of Deendayal Upadhyaya who called for the inclusive welfare of the citizens of the country.

According to him, the BJP-led Government in the State has already taken up several measures to change the parameters of growth in a positive way to usher in all-round development.

“During the term of the Congress Government in 2011, each of our MLAs could construct only one road in his or her constituency in a year. But in the eight-month term of our Government, every MLA was given financial support to construct eight public roads in every constituency. In my Sorbhog constituency, I have already completed the construction of all the eight roads,” Dass said, urging the party workers to spread the message in their respective areas.

He appealed to all the unemployed youths of the district to derive benefits from the State Government’s new budgetary schemes for subsidised loans for business and entrepreneurial activities. Dass also highlighted other schemes for the medical treatment of poor and needy people, minorities and women.

Significantly, hundreds of members of both the Congress and AGP joined the BJP at an organisational meeting in the Jorhat District Library auditorium in the presence of Dass, district president Santanu Pujari, Jorhat MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia, senior leader Palit Bora and other office-bearers of the party.

Presiding over the organisational meeting, BJP district president Santanu Pujari urged the newcomers to work for the benefit of the common people. He claimed that the BJP would win the forthcoming panchayat polls in the district as it enjoys mass support.