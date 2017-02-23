Presently, Kolong does not inspire literary or cultural activities, but has on the contrary turned into a source of heavy pollution, spreading disease and germs.

However, a number of socially conscious people of both the districts recently formed the ‘Kolong Punarujjibitokoron Dabi Samiti’ and placed their demand to rejuvenate this river. After formation of the new State Government, this committee met State Minister Keshab Mahanta and requested him to place their demand at the appropriate platform. Fortunately, Mahanta responded positively and arranged a technical discussion on this project where representatives of the aforementioned demand committee were also present.

As the State Government has earmarked an amount of Rs 10 crore in the latest Budget for rejuvenation of the Kolong river, the Kolong Punarujjibitakoran Dabi Samiti has lauded the Government for taking up this project on a priority basis. In a meeting of the Dabi Samiti held recently at the Nagaon Natya Mandir, the Samiti urged the State Government to complete this project by overcoming all hurdles, if any.

Citizens’ meetings held subsequently at Kaliabor, Samaguri, Puranigudam, Raha, Chaparmukh, Morigaon and other parts of undivided Nagaon district also welcomed this initiative of the State Government.