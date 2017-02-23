The parents and family members of the child, who hailed from Kalugaon in Sivasagar district, alleged that their son was only coughing while other activities were normal. They said that the child, Jiban Arandhara, was given wrong treatment by the medical staff on duty. The parents quizzed the medical staff as to how the child could die for a minor cause and staged protest.

The situation was brought under control after AMCH Principal Ratan Kotokey promised to conduct an inquiry and find out how it all occurred and thereby award punishment if anyone is found guilty.

Kotokey told this Correspondent that the child was reportedly brought to the department with signs of chocking due to suspected blockage in the windpipe after having boot chana.