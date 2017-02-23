11 hurt while chasing leopard

Correspondent

KALAIGAON, Feb 22 - Altogether 11 people have been injured by a leopard in Bascobari village near Kalbari in Udalguri district this noon. Seeing the mature leopard, which had taken refuge in a wood in the village last night at around 11.30 am today, the villagers tried to chase it away and in the process 11 people were injured. Thousands assembled at the site to chase it, even as police, forest personnel and Udalguri unit of the ABSU tried to pacify the irate people against killing the leopard. The leopard lost one of its teeth in the process.