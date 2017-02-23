As per the notification issued on February 21, the bye-election will be held for the President of No.4 Algapur Gaon Panchayat and President of No. 3 Harishangar Gaon Panchayat under Hailakandi district, President of No. 49 Mazigram Gaon Panchayat in Karimganj district, President of 66 No. Dingdinga Parowa Gaon Panchayat in Dhubri district, President of No. 33 Nagabandha Gaon Panchayat in Morigaon district and President of No.10 Dakhin Saidpur Gaon Panchayat in Cachar district, an official release said.

The last date for filing nomination papers is March 2. Scrutiny of papers will be held on March 3. Last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 6. Polling will be held on March 22 and the counting will take place on March 24. The Model Code of Conduct for the polls came into force in the areas covered by the mentioned six Panchayati Raj constituencies.