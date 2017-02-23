

The ANCC, a conglomeration of the ceasefire militant outfits and other Adivasi organizations, has staged the blocked today demanding early granting of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the community, implementation of Traditional Forest Dwellers’ Act, permanent allotment of land and land pattas to the tea garden workers in Assam and settlement of the demands of the ceasefire militant outfits of the Adivasi community through political negotiation.

Hundreds of Adivasi people from various districts of Lower Assam thronged the rail track with banners, festoons and placards and shouted slogans during the blockade which began at 7 am.

Among others, ANCC president Boyal Hembrom and Birsa Command Force district commander Sambhu Hasda also joined the blockade programme.

The blockade was lifted at 12.25 noon after persuasion by Kokrajhar DC Bibakananda Choudhury and SP Rajen Singh.

Our Udalguri Correspondent adds: The Udalguri district committee of the All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA) also blocked train services, between Rangapara and Rangiya junctions, for almost 12 hours here at the Udalguri railway station today.

The AASAA, according to a press release, apart from ANCC demands, called for hike in the daily wage of tea garden labourers to Rs 330 per day, upgrade the lower primary schools within tea gardens to upper primary and high school level, form an Adivasi Development Fund with Rs 100 crore as corpus, etc.

The railway blockade programme here was addressed by Pradip Nag, president of the central committee of the students’ organization, which was supported by the Adivasi National Convention, Birsa Commando Force, along with other like-minded Adivasi organizations of the district.

Our Staff Reporter adds: NF Railway officials said that among the long-distance trains regulated at various stations were 15959 Kamrup Exp, 14056 Brahmaputra Mail, 12424 Rajdhani Exp, 12236 Rajdhani Exp, 12423 Rajdhani Exp and 12346 Saraighat Exp.