Rodali wins taekwondo gold



GUWAHATI, Feb 22 - Rodali Baruah won a gold medal in the 35th National Senior Kyorugi and 8th National Senior Pumche Taekwondo Championship held at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh from February 17 to 19. Assam clinched six medals in the championship. Rodali lifted the gold medal in the girls’ Kyorugi 73kg category, stated an All Assam Taekwondo Association release. The medal winners: (Boys Kyorugi ) Bibhash Roy (54kg, silver), Chansuma Narzary (58kg, silver). (Girls) Alari Gayari (46kg, bronze), Nikita Sarania (53kg, bronze), Rodali Baruah (73kg, gold). (Pumche, girls) Harsha Sinha (U-30 years, silver)