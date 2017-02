GTC outplay Bud

Sports reporter

GUWAHATI, Feb 22 - Bud Cricket Club suffered a six-wicket defeat against Gauhati Town Club (GTC) in the GSA A Division Cricket League match at the IIT ground today. Put into bat first, Bud CC were skittled out for a paltry 89 in 20 overs. Chasing the easy target GTC scored 90 for four in 18.5 overs. Brief scores: Bud CC 89 (Atul Singh 22, Joydeep Singh 19, Dhruv Raaj Borah 3/26, Sahil Ahmed 2/18). GTC 90/4 (Ranjit Changmai 49, Rohit Sharma 2/16, Abhijit Bhattacharyya 2/23).