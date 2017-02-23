Giving details about the championship in a press conference here, the organisers said that the tournament carries a total prize fund of Rs 2 lakh and is open to all players without any age or rating restriction. About 200 players from across the country are expected to participate in this 10 rounds Swiss League event to be played under classical time control.

The tournament is being hosted by the Assam Downtown University and supported by Rotary Club, Dispur.

Biswajit Bharadwaj will act as chief arbiter in the meet while he will be assisted by Swaraj Buragohain, Lakhyajyoti Saikia and Amit Kumar Das of West Bengal.

Assam Chess Club proposes to hold at least six similar tournaments this year which will provide an excellent opportunity to the local players to achieve as well as increase their International Rating.

Intending players may contact Nandan Buragohain, secretary Assam Chess Club for further details.