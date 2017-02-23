Seeded players toppled in Jorhat tennis



GUWAHATI, Feb 22 - 5th seed Sidharth Rawat and 6th seed Vidal Azorin of Spain went down in the Jorhat Men’s Futures on the third day at the Jorhat Tennis Club today. Sidharth was beaten by Pirmin Haenle of Germany 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 while Vidal went down to Shane Vinsant of USA 6-4, 6-2. In another upset, Mateusz Terczynski of Poland defeated 7th seeded Rishab Agarwal 6-4, 6-2, a release said. Today’s results: (Singles 1st rd) Mateusz Terczynski (Pol) bt Rishab Agarwal (Ind) 6-4, 6-2, Shane Vinsant (USA) bt Vidal Azorin Jose (Esp) 6-3, 6-4, Kunal Anand (Ind) bt Karunuday Singh (Ind) 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4, Pirmin Haenle (Ger) bt Sidharth Rawat (Ind) 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, Kaliyanda Poonacha (Ind) bt Dhruv Sunish (Ind) 6-4, 6-2, Vijayant Malik (Ind) bt Anirudh Chandrasekar (Ind) 6-2, 6-3, Haadin Bava (Ind) bt Alexis Canter (GBR) 5-7, 6-4, 6-2. (2nd rd) Mohit Mayur Jayprakash (Ind) bt Ranjeet Virali Murugesan (Ind) 6-3, 6-1, Vijay Sundar Prashanth (Ind) bt Timur Khabibulin (Kaz) 6-3, 6-1, Sasi Kumar Mukund (Ind) bt Sidharth Vishwakarma (Ind) 6-7 (6), 7-7, 6-1, Mateusz Terczynski (Pol) bt Kunal Anand (Ind) 6-2, 6-2, N Sriram Balaji (Ind) bt Dalwinder Singh (Ind) 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-3, Vishnu Vardhan (Ind) bt Kaliyanda Poonacha (Ind) 6-3, 7-6 (3), Shane Vinsant (USA) bt Vijayant Malik (Ind) 3-6, 6-3, 3-0 (Rtd).