

New Zealand’s Ross Taylor acknowledges the crowd after bringing up his 17th ODI century during the 2nd ODI against South Africa at Christchurch, on Wednesday. New Zealand’s Ross Taylor acknowledges the crowd after bringing up his 17th ODI century during the 2nd ODI against South Africa at Christchurch, on Wednesday.

Taylor scored an unbeaten 102 as New Zealand batted first and set a target of 290, with South Africa coming close thanks to a late 26-ball half-century from Dwaine Pretorius.

The result snaps a 12-match ODI winning streak for South Africa and levels the five-match series in New Zealand at 1-1.

Taylor completed his ton in dramatic fashion with a boundary off the last ball of the innings, claiming a New Zealand record of 17 ODI centuries.

The 32-year-old, who had shared the record of 16 with Nathan Astle, has been in a rich vein of form since returning from eye surgery in early January.

“Nath was one of my idols growing up... So it’s a little bit embarrassing from that point of view but records are there to be broken,” he said.

Taylor, who also became only the fourth New Zealander to score 6,000 ODI runs, received solid support from captain Kane Williamson and all-rounder Jimmy Neesham.

Neesham scored an unbeaten 71, while Williamson notched 69 – a return to form for a batting line-up which has been over-reliant on tail-end contributions recently.

However, there were also concerns for New Zealand, with opener Tom Latham and Neil Broom only scoring two runs apiece.

Latham, in particular, will face intense pressure to keep his place after ducks in his previous two ODIs. Several South African batsmen – including Quinton de Kock (57) and AB de Villiers (45) – made good starts but were unable to go on and anchor the innings. – AFP

SCORECARD

New Zealand: D Brownlie lbw Pretorius 34, T Latham c Phehlukwayo b Parnell 2, K Williamson c Phehlukwayo b Tahir 69, R Taylor not out 102, N Broom c Duminy b Pretorius 2, J Neesham not out 71. Extras: (lb2, w7) 9. Total: (4 wickets; 50 overs) 289. Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-53, 3-157, 4-166. Bowling: Morris 10-0-58-0, Parnell 8-0-49-1, Pretorius 10-0-40-2, Tahir 10-0-61-1, Phehlukwayo 9-0-62-0, Duminy 3-0-17-0.

South Africa: H Amla lbw b Southee 10, Q De Kock c Neesham b Boult 57, F Du Plessis b de Grandhomme 11, JP Duminy st Latham b Santner 34, AB de Villiers c Latham b Boult 45, D Miller c Latham b Miller 28, D Pretorius b Boult 50, C Morris run out Brownlie 7, W Parnell lbw b Santner 0, A Phehlukwayo not out 29, I Tahir not out 0. Extras: (lb5, w7) 12. Total: (9 wickets, 50 overs) 283. Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-51, 3-108, 4-124, 5-192, 6-199, 7-214, 8-214, 9-275. Bowling: Southee 10-0-60-1, Boult 10-0-63-3, Neesham 3-0-20-0, de Grandhomme 4-1-10-1, Williamson 3-0-16-0, Sodhi 10-0-63-1, Santner 10-0-46-2.