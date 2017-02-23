AIZAWL, Feb 22 - Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department officials today seized 245 grams of heroin worth Rs 7.5 lakh and arrested one person in this connection here, official sources said.
The contraband was reportedly smuggled from Myanmar, the official said. The officials also seized two kilogrammes of Ganja (cannabis), allegedly from the possession of one Lalzatluanga (22) of Mizoram-Manipur border Ngopa village.
The two accused persons were booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. – PTI