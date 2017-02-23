“I have not received my salary since the last ten months. I’m living on debts as I have to feed my wife and children even if I don’t get paid,” Rina, a CSS-Hindi teacher said.

Rina was among the more than 1,000 CSS Hindi teachers that took to the streets in Aizawl demanding payment of their ten months’ salaries and re-appointment as their term of employment is due to expire next week.

There are 1,305 Hindi teachers under the Central education scheme across Mizoram who have not been paid their monthly salaries since April last year, and many of them have the same story to tell; that they have either been borrowing money from their relatives or opening credit lines with local shops. Some count themselves among the lucky ones since they are still single or without families to support, while others handle the daunting task of supporting families, most with little children. Some women came with their children and joined the procession.

The CSS Hindi teachers went on indefinite strike from February 13, but that failed to draw the attention of the government, said Azaria Lalthlengliana, secretary of Mizoram CSS Hindi Teachers’ Association.

Not only that they are unpaid for ten months, the CSS Hindi teachers are in fear of losing their jobs as their term of employment is due to expire on February 28 and there is no re-appointment order.

The Association leaders met Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla on Tuesday apprising him of their plight. They were happy with the CM’s verbal assurances. “However, Finance and Education Ministers who we met yesterday could not give us any assurance about clearing our due salaries and re-appointment order,” Lalthlengliana said.

“Our future is very uncertain. I have four children to feed,” said another woman who took part in the rally.