Taking a tough stance against the illegal act, the DC in an order has entrusted executive magistrate Tennystar R Marak with the task of sealing the coal pits in the Reserve. The Reserve, with huge reserves of coal by the bed of the river, has attracted illegal settlers and coal smugglers.

The Reserve itself has been plagued by depletion of trees due to rampant illegal timber smuggling reducing it to an almost barren piece of land. Further, the illegal settlers are involved in illegal acts, with some of them active in smuggling of coal as well as timber.

This has accentuated the rate of depletion of trees,” said a source. Last year, the former DC Cyril Diengdoh had also pushed for the filling up of coal pits in the Reserve. However, in a few months from the closure, the pits were re-opened. Coal was being smuggled from the Reserve even when the entire State was under the order of the National Green Tribunal.

This coal later land up in Assam, the source added. Forest personnel of Rongrengre Reserve have been in a protracted battle to save the Reserve and there have been many instances of the foresters being attacked. But an accident of a truck carrying timber, allegedly from Rongrengre Reserve has exposed the collusion between administrative forces and smugglers.

Locals alleged that there were three trucks carrying timber which were moving at night when the incident happened. However, the other two trucks were able to get away.

The accident has raised the question as to how the trucks were able to get through so many police check-posts, including GHADC and Forest department without being noticed.